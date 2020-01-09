DC chairs meeting regarding Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway construction

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar on Wednesday said that the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would start new era of development in the area and all possible cooperation would be extended to National Highway Authority for this project.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in connection with the purchase of land in the area of Shaheed Benazirabad District in connection with the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. Regional Director National Highway Authority Rasool Bakhsh Malah, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiar kars attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting DC said that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would occupy area of 59 km in Shaheed Benazirabad boundary which would cross the limits of all the four tehsils of the district. He said that for the convenience of the people of the district, 2 interchanges would be set up on the motorway in the district limits.

He said that for that reason Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils shall also prepare a working paper for proper payment to the beneficiaries of the 1436-acres of land coming in the scheme of national public interest.

He said that paper work of the project was done in the year 2015 and 2016 and, the work should be completed soon keeping in view the past work done on the project.

Briefing the meeting Regional Director National Highway Authority Rasool Bakhsh Mahal said that Rs 14 billion has been released by the Federal government for the purchase of land in connection with construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

He said that the people of Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Nawabshah, Matiari and Hyderabad districts would get traveling facility at national level. Regional Director said that the owners of land coming into the project would be properly compensated for the lands and damages to their crops.

He said that the share of motorway passing through the limits of District Shaheed Benazirabad would be 59 km, which include two interchanges one from Nawabshah to Sakrand Road and second from Daur to Moro Road.

He said that more than Rs 3 billion has been allocated to compensate land owners for land acquire for the construction of motorway in Shaheed Benazirabad that would be paid according to the report submitted by Assistant Commissioner of concerned Tehsil while for surveillance and monitoring of the project and connection with district administration, 5 Deputy Directors and 8 Assistant Directors have been appointed by the National Highway Authority.