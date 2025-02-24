Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Supply Of Gas

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A meeting regarding the uninterrupted supply of gas to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at his office.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized that ensuring public convenience is a top priority.

He directed the officers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to guarantee the supply of gas, particularly during Sehri and Iftar timings, so that residents do not face any difficulties in preparing their meals.

Regional Manager of SSGC, Mehboob Dahri, and Area Incharge, Mushtaq Ahmed Detho, assured the Deputy Commissioner that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure a steady gas supply during these critical hours.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, officials from SSGC, and other relevant stakeholders.

