DC chairs meeting regarding supply of wheat to flour mills

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting for supplying wheat to the flour mills ensuring sale of flour at government rate.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, DC said that sale of flour to be ensured at the price fixed by the Sindh Government and for this different committees were being constituted consisting of representatives of food, rice control department and Assistant Commissioners.

He directed officers of the food department to urge flour and Chaki owners to ensure flour sale at the official rate of Rs.

56 per kg while price of flour sale was fixed at Rs.55 per kg for Chaki.

DC also directed officers of the price control department to ensure sale of flour in all markets and shops at official rates besides setting up flour stalls outside flour mills and Chowks in different cities so that people could purchase quality flour at a reasonable price.

District food controller Rafique Ahmed Qazi, District price control Inspector Faheem Ahmed and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.