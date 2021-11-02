UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Supply Of Wheat To Flour Mills

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:06 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding supply of wheat to flour mills

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting for supplying wheat to the flour mills ensuring sale of flour at government rate

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting for supplying wheat to the flour mills ensuring sale of flour at government rate.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, DC said that sale of flour to be ensured at the price fixed by the Sindh Government and for this different committees were being constituted consisting of representatives of food, rice control department and Assistant Commissioners.

He directed officers of the food department to urge flour and Chaki owners to ensure flour sale at the official rate of Rs.

56 per kg while price of flour sale was fixed at Rs.55 per kg for Chaki.

DC also directed officers of the price control department to ensure sale of flour in all markets and shops at official rates besides setting up flour stalls outside flour mills and Chowks in different cities so that people could purchase quality flour at a reasonable price.

District food controller Rafique Ahmed Qazi, District price control Inspector Faheem Ahmed and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

53 minutes ago
 Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flig ..

Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flight Lands in London

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 more patients, infects 263 other ..

COVID-19 claims 2 more patients, infects 263 others

3 minutes ago
 India: A peace spoiler cannot act as a peacemaker: ..

India: A peace spoiler cannot act as a peacemaker: Dr Moeed Yusuf

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report regardi ..

Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report regarding highways

6 minutes ago
 Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manag ..

Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.