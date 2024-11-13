Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Targets Achieved During Last Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding targets achieved during last polio campaign

A meeting was held on Wednesday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the targets achieved during the last national anti-polio campaign and the problems faced under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held on Wednesday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the targets achieved during the last national anti-polio campaign and the problems faced under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Dr. Mubeen Mangreo, Dr. Amina Brohi and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon expressed satisfaction over the target achieved during the last national anti-polio campaign and while giving instructions to the officers of the health department, said that the micro-plan to achieve the target during the upcoming anti-polio campaign was successful .

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the training of the polio teams before the upcoming anti-polio campaign will be reviewed so that 100% results of the campaign can be achieved.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio

Recent Stories

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

8 minutes ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

8 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

16 minutes ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

16 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

16 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 minutes ago
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption convic ..

Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction

17 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

23 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

23 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

23 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan