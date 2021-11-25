DC chairs meeting regarding traffic jam due to sugarcane loaded vehicles

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting to take view of traffic incidences and traffic jam due to movement of sugarcane loaded vehicles during crushing season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting to take view of traffic incidences and traffic jam due to movement of sugarcane loaded vehicles during crushing season. Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioners said that commuters traveling on Mehran and National Highway are facing difficulties due to traffic jam, traffic incidences by sugarcane loaded vehicles with the start of cane crushing season. He said that sugar mills administrations with the coordination of Motorway and Sindh Police shall take immediate steps to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

He advised mills administrations to take measures to increase parking facilities of cane loaded vehicles in their respective limits in order to decrease their parking on National and Mehran highways.

DC instructed traffic police officials to increase police numbers and patrolling at roads in the sugar mill limits. DC directed mills administrations to take steps to aware drivers of cane loaded vehicles about traffic laws and also install reflectors on the vehicles and for the purpose motorway police and Sindh police would extend all possible support.

Briefing the meeting Sector Commander National Highways and Motorway Police Sector-2 Sakrand Sher Ahmed said that traffic pressure multiplies on National and Mehran Highways with the start of sugarcane crushing season, which interrupts passenger and loading vehicles. He said that due to lack of back lights in tractor trolleys, wrong parking and undue hurry cause live and financial incidences. He said that awareness programs are being organized for drivers in the wake of preventing accidents, control of traffic and training of drivers. Representatives of sugar mills informed meeting about steps taken for management of traffic and parking facilities for cane loaded vehicles. They also extended their full cooperation to district administration in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Sector Commander National Highways and Motorway Police Sector-2 Sakrand Sher Ahmed. Inspector Azeem Zardari, DSP Police Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of Nawabshah, Daur and Qazi Ahmed tehsils, representatives of sugar mills and officials of traffic police department.