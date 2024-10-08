Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Upcoming Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sheriyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting today at the DC Office's Darbar Hall to review arrangements for the upcoming national anti-polio campaign starting October 28.

The meeting also assessed the previous anti-polio campaign's performance.

DC emphasized the need for increased focus on the upcoming campaign, especially after polio samples tested positive in Nawabshah. He stressed that better micro-planning, polio team training, and monitoring are crucial for achieving better results.

Deputy Commissioner instructed health department officials to submit a report on the first day of the campaign, covering refusal cases.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the meeting that the campaign aims to administer polio drops to 420,756 children under five years old in the district.

They added that 1194 teams have been formed to achieve this goal, and work on micro-planning and polio team training is underway. DC directed the District Manager of PPPHI to ensure the presence of doctors and medicines at all health centers during the campaign. He also instructed the DSP Police to ensure police presence at all polio transit points.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, MS PMC Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Population Officer Riyaz Ahmed Shar, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, and officials from education, health, social welfare, and other relevant departments.

