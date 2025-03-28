Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Upcoming Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding upcoming polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In order to review preparations for the upcoming National Polio Eradication Campaign, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting at his office on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that polio is a life-threatening disease, and emphasized that only way to prevent it through polio vaccination. He urged parents to cooperate with the district administration and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect from lifelong disability.

The deputy commissioner instructed health department officials to develop an effective micro-plan to achieve the target during the campaign.

He also stressed the importance of vaccinating the children of laborers arriving from other districts for the wheat harvesting season on a priority basis.

He also directed that special attention be given to maintaining the cold chain for the polio vaccine and monitoring the performance of vaccination teams.

Updating on the campaign, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar informed the meeting that the National Polio Eradication Campaign will take place across Pakistan, including Shaheed Benazirabad district, from April 21 to April 27.

They said that during this campaign, polio drops will be administered to 420,756 children under the age of five in the district. They said that to achieve this target, 1,314 teams have been formed, including 1,212 mobile teams, 23 transit teams, and 79 fixed teams.

They further stated that preparations, including the formulation of the micro-plan and training of polio teams, are in the final stages. The meeting was attended by officials from the health, education, police, population welfare, and other relevant departments.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

35 minutes ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

1 hour ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

1 hour ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

1 hour ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

3 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan