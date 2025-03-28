DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Upcoming Polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In order to review preparations for the upcoming National Polio Eradication Campaign, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting at his office on Friday.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said that polio is a life-threatening disease, and emphasized that only way to prevent it through polio vaccination. He urged parents to cooperate with the district administration and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect from lifelong disability.
The deputy commissioner instructed health department officials to develop an effective micro-plan to achieve the target during the campaign.
He also stressed the importance of vaccinating the children of laborers arriving from other districts for the wheat harvesting season on a priority basis.
He also directed that special attention be given to maintaining the cold chain for the polio vaccine and monitoring the performance of vaccination teams.
Updating on the campaign, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar informed the meeting that the National Polio Eradication Campaign will take place across Pakistan, including Shaheed Benazirabad district, from April 21 to April 27.
They said that during this campaign, polio drops will be administered to 420,756 children under the age of five in the district. They said that to achieve this target, 1,314 teams have been formed, including 1,212 mobile teams, 23 transit teams, and 79 fixed teams.
They further stated that preparations, including the formulation of the micro-plan and training of polio teams, are in the final stages. The meeting was attended by officials from the health, education, police, population welfare, and other relevant departments.
