DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Uses Of Water

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding uses of water

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram regarding the importance of water and preventing its wastage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), officials of department of Public Health, department of Irrigation, TMA, WSSC and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The concerned officials briefed the deputy commissioner about the projects started regarding water.

Abdul Akram directed to start an awareness campaign regarding the importance of water so that the public could be made aware of the importance of water.

APP/azq/378

