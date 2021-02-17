UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding vaccination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday said that the birth of new born babies shall be registered at the nearby EPI Centers so that they could be vaccinated against dangerous diseases in time.

Addressing a meeting convened with regard to vaccination against different diseases, the DC said that protective vaccination to mother and child against disastrous diseases is inevitable for the setup of healthy society.

He said that effective steps are being taken at government level for the health of the general public, especially minors.

DC said that however parents are also bound to adopt these facilities provided by the government.

He was optimistic that new born babies and pregnant women fall victim to different diseases in case they are not vaccinated in time.

He appealed to the public for protective vaccination to their children so that they could be protected from Measles, TB, Cough, Pneumonia and other life taking diseases.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials of the health department to ensure facilities at Protective vaccination Centers throughout the district.

On the occasion District Focal Person EPI Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli and other officials concerned briefed the meeting on ongoing work of protective vaccination.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Focal Person EPI Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Asadullah Dahri, Health Officers and Health Supervisors of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Women All From Government

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

16 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.