DC chairs meeting regarding vaccination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday said that the birth of new born babies shall be registered at the nearby EPI Centers so that they could be vaccinated against dangerous diseases in time.

Addressing a meeting convened with regard to vaccination against different diseases, the DC said that protective vaccination to mother and child against disastrous diseases is inevitable for the setup of healthy society.

He said that effective steps are being taken at government level for the health of the general public, especially minors.

DC said that however parents are also bound to adopt these facilities provided by the government.

He was optimistic that new born babies and pregnant women fall victim to different diseases in case they are not vaccinated in time.

He appealed to the public for protective vaccination to their children so that they could be protected from Measles, TB, Cough, Pneumonia and other life taking diseases.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials of the health department to ensure facilities at Protective vaccination Centers throughout the district.

On the occasion District Focal Person EPI Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli and other officials concerned briefed the meeting on ongoing work of protective vaccination.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Focal Person EPI Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Asadullah Dahri, Health Officers and Health Supervisors of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.