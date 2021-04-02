UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Wheat Procurement In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding wheat procurement in district

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday presided over a meeting regarding setup of wheat procurement centers in Badin district.

Among others representatives of growers and food department and officers of district administration attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that on the directives of Sindh Government, the process of wheat procurement had started after setting up 12 wheat procurement centers.

He said that target for purchasing wheat had fixed to 2,5000 bags for which official sowing seeds (Baardana) had also been provided to food department.

He said that food department would purchase wheat from the farmers at Rs 2000 per maund fixed by the Sindh government for the ongoing harvest season of 2020-21.

DC asked growers to sell wheat after receiving bardana from wheat procurement centers and contact with district administration for facing any difficulty.

Monitoring of wheat purchasing was assigned to relevant taluka Assistant Commissioners, he added.

