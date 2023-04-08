DC chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting to provide security and finalize other arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis on the occasion of Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting to provide security and finalize other arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis on the occasion of Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).

Addressing the meeting, DC said that special arrangements would be made for the security of Majalis and mourning processions to maintain peace and tranquillity throughout the district.

DC directed officials of the municipal committee for maintaining lightening, sanitation and cleanliness along procession routes. He instructed officials of the police department to adopt strict security measures on the occasion of Youm e Hazrat Ali (RA).

Health department was directed to set up medical camps on the procession day with availability of adequate quantities of medicines, medical staff and doctors on duty while arrangements be made for standby ambulances.

Briefing the meeting, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari informed Sindh Police has made special security arrangements for Youme Hazrat Ali RA apart from for the month of Ramadan. He said that patrolling and joint snap checking by police and rangers is also in progress. He said that Yome Hazrat Ali RA would be observed on 21st Ramadan during which mourning processions and Majalis would be held while mourning processions would also be taken out on 19 Ramzan also for which special security arrangements are made.

The meeting was also attended by Additional DC Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, DSP Hameed Jalbani, officials of law enforcing agencies and religious leaders.