DC Chairs Meeting, Reviewed Development Schemes

November 18, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development program on Monday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated.

Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.

