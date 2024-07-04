Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting; Reviews Anti-polio Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC chairs meeting; reviews anti-polio arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements

for the ongoing anti-polio drive in the Federal Capital.

The city's polio campaign has entered its fourth day with health workers tirelessly working to ensure every child receives anti-polio drops, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

The meeting was attended by the all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to assess the campaign's progress.

They informed that the teams were visiting door to door to administer polio drops, ensuring no child was missed.

Polio vaccination camps have also been set up at public places and bus stands for easy access, they informed.

DC Islamabad urged the citizens to ensure their children receive the polio drops. If the teams miss any child, parents were encouraged to inform the district administration immediately.

