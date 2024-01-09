Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting; Reviews Arrangements For Desilting Of Canals

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office and reviewed the measures related to the canal cleaning campaign in Bahawalpur

Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Sajid Mehmood, Executive Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Haseeb Ahmed, and Executive Engineer Irrigation Ahmedpur East Farrukh Butt were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that cleaning and desilting of canals should be done in the best possible manner and all related arrangements should be completed on time.

The officers of the Irrigation Department informed the meeting that the more than 24 miles of five canals of Bahawalpur will be cleaned in the mid of January. More than 0.7 million cubic feet of silt will be removed during the cleaning.

