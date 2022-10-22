DC chairs meeting; reviews arrangements of upcoming anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Fahad Wazir Saturday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti polio campaign scheduled to start from October 24.

The meeting among others was attended by District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Health Officer and representative of WHO.

The meeting was informed about the preparations and the plan devised to achieve the target of anti polio campaign. It was told that all the department concerned have been directed to develop mutual liaison and work under an integrated plan to achieve vaccination targets.

Meeting was informed that staff has been trained and deputed to perform duties in an effective manner.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and vaccinate their children against the crippling disease of polio. He also directed polio teams to work with dedication and help government to achieve targets of campaign.