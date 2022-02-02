DC chairs meeting; reviews Covid vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for special Covid-19 vaccination drive here

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for special Covid-19 vaccination drive here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, DHO, Irshad Roghani, all Assistant Commissioners, N-Stop Officer, Ihsan.

The DC stated that it was the prime responsibility of every stakeholder to achieve the desired target of dose 1st and 2nd of vaccination against coronavirus.

He directed all assistant commissioners to personally visit bus stands, bazaars, hospitals, public places and expedite the Covid-19 vaccination.

Doctor Ihsan gave a detail presentation to the forum and informed progress and some minor issues in vaccination. The chair issued necessary directives to all the stakeholders to ensure achievement of maximum targets.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has launched 14 days special Covid-19 vaccination campaign starting from February 1 to 14.