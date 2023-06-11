UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting, Reviews Interfaith Harmony On Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 08:40 PM

DC chairs meeting, reviews interfaith harmony on Eid ul Azha

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza has appealed to the members of District Peace Committee to spread the message for maintaining cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha and offal should have handed over to the waste workers on Eid-ul-Azha.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Sunday to develop consensus over the code of conduct for Eid as well as the collection of hides which was attended by members of District Peace Committee, Ulema of different schools of thought and official of district administration.

He added that the district administration and concerned departments are using all possible means to provide a clean environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Azha and provide the best services through the respective municipal committees of six different towns.

Related Topics

Attock Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

34 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.