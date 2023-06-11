DC chairs meeting, reviews interfaith harmony on Eid ul Azha

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza has appealed to the members of District Peace Committee to spread the message for maintaining cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha and offal should have handed over to the waste workers on Eid-ul-Azha.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee on Sunday to develop consensus over the code of conduct for Eid as well as the collection of hides which was attended by members of District Peace Committee, Ulema of different schools of thought and official of district administration.

He added that the district administration and concerned departments are using all possible means to provide a clean environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Azha and provide the best services through the respective municipal committees of six different towns.