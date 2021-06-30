DC chairs meeting to accelerate process of corona vaccine

The Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed officers of the health department to accelerate corona vaccination process in order to cover the maximum number of population to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed officers of the health department to accelerate corona vaccination process in order to cover the maximum number of population to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday. DC said that due to following strict standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated by the Government and adopting precautionary measures, the corona situation was under control as compared to other countries however, for complete restoration of normal activities usage of masks and sanitizers was essential including strict compliance over restrictions.

District health officer (DHO) Dr. Yar Muhammad Jamali apprised the meeting that there was no shortage of corona vaccine and available at vaccination centers. Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Abu-Ali Bhatti, focal person Dr. Imtiaz Kaaka and other officers were also attended the meeting.