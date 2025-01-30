DC chairs meeting to address coalmines’ issues in Duki

Deputy Commissioner Duki Kaleemullah Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting to address issues related the coalmines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Duki Kaleemullah Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting to address issues related the coalmines.

The issues of underground survey between Kala Khan Tareen Coal Mines and United Coal Mines were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to resolve the long-standing dispute on a transparent, fair and sustainable basis, so that sustainable peace and mining could be regulated in the area.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Thal Chotiali Akbar Ali, Tehsildar Abdul Raziq, Survey Officer Munir Ahmed, Sher Jan Loni, SHO Duki Humayun Khan Nasir, Nawab Ayaz Jogezai, Sardar Hidayatullah Wanichi, who performed the duties of mediator, Aurangzeb Khan from Tareen tribal and Technical Officer Engineer Farid Kakar from Nasir tribal, along with the technical team of the mediator and other representatives of both the parties.

Completion of Survey and Security Arrangements After the meeting, the concerned team led by the mediator’s representative, Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar, visited the disputed mines and completed the underground survey between the two mining companies, which was completed in two days.

The results of the survey will be compiled and submitted to the mediator, which will later be presented to the concerned parties.

During this, tight security was provided by FC, police, and Levies to ensure transparency and safety of the process. Deputy Commissioner Duki Kaleemullah Kakar emphasized on the accuracy and transparency of the survey and directed all concerned parties to cooperate fully for a fair resolution of the issue.

He clarified that the results of the survey would be completed keeping in mind all legal and technical aspects so that any kind of disputes could be avoided in the future.

The deputy commissioner further said that this survey is an important step towards resolving the long-standing problems of the area and it would not only create peace and stability at the local level but would also bring the coal mining process within a legal and safe framework.

He stressed that the district administration, security agencies, mining companies and local tribes should work together so that the mining process in Duki is organized, safe and conflict-free.