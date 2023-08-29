DC chairs meeting to address electricity theft, price hike issues

In an effort to tackle the growing issues of electricity theft and unauthorized load shedding, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :In an effort to tackle the growing issues of electricity theft and unauthorized load shedding, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

In the meeting key stakeholders, including administrative officials, representatives from the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), and local traders were present.

The Primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the recent surge in electricity theft and the challenges arising from unannounced load shedding. Representatives from the business community expressed their apprehensions regarding sudden spikes in electricity bills and the disturbingly high incidence of electricity theft.

The issue of unscheduled load shedding, causing a disturbance in daily life, was also highlighted.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal took a proactive stance during the conference, issuing directives to PESCO officials to address the electricity-related concerns. The aim was to ensure a prompt and effective resolution of the issues, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by traders and residents.