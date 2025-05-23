DC Chairs Meeting To Address Issue Of Bird Hazards Near Air Force Base Kohat
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM
A crucial meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, to address the issue of bird hazards near the Pakistan Air Force Base Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A crucial meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, to address the issue of bird hazards near the Pakistan Air Force Base Kohat.
The meeting was attended by officers from the District Administration Kohat, Pakistan Air Force, Kohat Police, TMAs, and other concerned authorities.
The Primary focus was on discussing the hazards caused by birds and finding effective solutions to ensure the safety of air operations.
The meeting decided to take immediate steps to prevent bird hazards, including cleanliness drives, waste management, monitoring of slaughterhouses, and public awareness campaigns.
DC Kohat urged citizens to cooperate in this endeavor, emphasizing the importance of keeping the area around the airbase clean and free from bird-attracting waste.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender
Senate body elects new chairman
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK
PIA explores cooperation with Romania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination5 minutes ago
-
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender5 minutes ago
-
Senate body elects new chairman5 minutes ago
-
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State for Law and Justice B ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson11 minutes ago
-
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK12 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to eliminating terror roots: Sana1 minute ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to address issue of bird hazards near Air Force Base Kohat1 minute ago
-
Senator Dhanesh visits BBOiT, commends efforts to boost investment in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Gadai police solve two robbery cases, recover Rs 5m, suspects arrested2 minutes ago