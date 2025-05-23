DC chairs meeting to address issue of bird hazards near Air Force Base Kohat

A crucial meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, to address the issue of bird hazards near the Pakistan Air Force Base Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A crucial meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, to address the issue of bird hazards near the Pakistan Air Force Base Kohat.

The meeting was attended by officers from the District Administration Kohat, Pakistan Air Force, Kohat Police, TMAs, and other concerned authorities.

The Primary focus was on discussing the hazards caused by birds and finding effective solutions to ensure the safety of air operations.

The meeting decided to take immediate steps to prevent bird hazards, including cleanliness drives, waste management, monitoring of slaughterhouses, and public awareness campaigns.

DC Kohat urged citizens to cooperate in this endeavor, emphasizing the importance of keeping the area around the airbase clean and free from bird-attracting waste.

