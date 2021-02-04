DC chairs meeting to celebrate Kashmir Day with zeal on Feb 5 in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach on Thursday said the Kashmir Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Khuzdar district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures for preparation of celebration of Kashmir Day on February 5 in the area. The meeting was attended by SSP Khuzdar Tariq Khan Khilji, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Nazar Khan Zehri, president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khuzdar Hafiz Hameedullah, Vice President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Basheer Ahmed Jatak, sports Officer Khuzdar Muhammad Hashim Zehri and other officials.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed about measures of preparation of the Kashmir Day in the meeting.

The DC Wali Muhammad said the Kashmir Day would be celebrated with zeal in the area in order to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, saying that in this regard, a rally to be taken out at 10;30 am from Chamrok Chowk area which would be ended near Chandani Chowk after marching different routs of the area.

He also urged political leaders, teachers, official employments, social leaders and tribal common people that they would participate the rally in order to highlight the issue of Kashmir in world.

Sports Officer said a friendly football match would be organized in the name Kashmir Day for showing solidarity with Kashmir people at Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Stadium, despite speech competition of students to be held at school level with the aim to celebrate the Kashmir Day.

The president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran said in the meeting that traders would decorate flags of Pakistan and Kashmir at various areas of the Bazaar in Khuzdar for celebration of Kashmir Day.

The DC said programs would be organized in various areas including Wadh, Naal, Karakh area and other areas.

He also directed the concerned officials to take all possible measure to enhance security measures for the programs.