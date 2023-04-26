UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Control Hoarding, Smuggling Of Sugar, Fertilizer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:48 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad chairing a meeting here Wednesday directed Food Price Committee to liaise with stakeholders and take measures to control the hoarding and smuggling of sugar and fertilizer.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the food department, food price committee, agriculture and livestock department besides stakeholders.

DC directed efforts to discourage smuggling, hoarding of sugar and fertilizer and strict monitoring on egress and ingress point s of the district.

He also directed agriculture and food departments to compile and share lists of whole sellers with the additional deputy commissioner. He also directed daily inspection and monitoring of godowns.

