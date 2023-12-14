DC chairs meeting to control prices

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Asif Raza chaired a meeting of the District price Control Committee to discuss the rates of commodities on Thursday here.

Reports were submitted by the traders' representatives to the Deputy Commissioner.

DC issued instructions to ensure the sale of commodities according to the fixed rate and warned against any violation in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Saeed, DO Industries Danish Tahir, Extra Assistant Director of Agricultural Marketing Madam Almas, Secretary Market Committee, District food Controller and Officers of other relevant departments, and representatives of the traders' association were present.