UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Control Smuggling Of Urea, Flour Wheat, Sugar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 08:28 PM

DC chairs meeting to control smuggling of urea, flour wheat, sugar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad on Friday chaired a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Committee to control smuggling of urea, flour, wheat and sugar from Naseerabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad on Friday chaired a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Committee to control smuggling of urea, flour, wheat and sugar from Naseerabad district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Tusee Atiqullah Khosa, Tehsildar Kamran Khan Raisani, SP Circle Gulab Khan Sheikh, AD food Shakir and Subedar FC Muhammad Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting, he said that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of the people through illegal smuggling urea, flour, wheat and others.

He said that the government of Balochistan was taking serious steps in this regard, therefore, we have to ensure the policy of Balochistan government in all cases saying tha a committees have been formed in Naseerabad on the notice issued by the provincial government.

He said a seven-member committee would play its role in curbing the smuggling of urea flour, wheat and sugar saying that officers would perform their duties at Custom Check Post and other check posts. "The members of the committee will conduct a thorough investigation at the check posts and after checking all the data, will allow the legal carriers to carry the goods", he said.

He said that people were facing problems due to smugglers of urea, wheat flour and sugar and such people do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Balochistan Agriculture Circle Post All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Activate Biological Weapons Conven ..

Russia Plans to Activate Biological Weapons Convention to Probe Ukraine Biolabs ..

4 minutes ago
 Heatwave forecast: Punjab govt puts depts on alert ..

Heatwave forecast: Punjab govt puts depts on alert

4 minutes ago
 Apex committee decides to launch crackdown against ..

Apex committee decides to launch crackdown against 1571 repeat-criminals, drug d ..

4 minutes ago
 Austin Speaks to Shoigu for First Time Since Russi ..

Austin Speaks to Shoigu for First Time Since Russia Began Operation in Ukraine - ..

4 minutes ago
 President condoles with family of martyred police ..

President condoles with family of martyred police constable

7 minutes ago
 Chairman Railways seeks report of train accident

Chairman Railways seeks report of train accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.