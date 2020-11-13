UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Control Spread Of Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

DC chairs meeting to control spread of professional beggars

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta retired Major Aurangzaib Badini on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding controlling the spread of the professional beggar.

The meeting was attended by Director General Social Welfare Javed Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saqib Khan Kakar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syeda Nada Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Humaira Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (Sariab) Yasir Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (Kuchlak) Owaid Bhatti.

Commissioner said that the number of professional beggars in the city is increasing day by day which is a matter of concern saying that regular crackdowns have been launched against professional beggars.Thousands of children, women, old and young are seen begging, he said.

The begging have become a mafia and they have regularly divided their areas at various places including bazaars, markets and educational institutions as well as around sensitive places, he said.

He said it seems that most of the criminals were now committing crimes in the guise of beggars and urged the public that vagabonds should be closely monitored if any professional vagabond is involved in crime, report could be registered in relevant police station so that timely legal action to be taken against him.

He said that anti- begging cell has been set up which would provide foods as well as other necessities to those beggars who are homeless and helpless and they would be kept in a cell.

