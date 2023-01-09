UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Curb Flour Price Hike

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM

DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

The Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday presided over a meeting with Flour mills and Aata Chaki owners to curtail flour prices

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday presided over a meeting with Flour mills and Aata Chaki owners to curtail flour prices.

He directed the food department to provide wheat through an allocated quota to only those Aata chakies which were open and do not provide it to closed Atta chakies.

He directed ADC-2 Waqar Ahmed Kalwar to inspect the warehouses of Rice mills, other different warehouses and confiscate hoarded wheat and provide the same to Atta chaki owners.

Aata chaki owners on the occasion requested to increase the wheat quota on which deputy commissioner assured his cooperation in this regard so that maximum relief could be provided to people.

Managers of flour mills, Atta chakki owners and officers of the food the department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Same Nawaz Khan Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped t ..

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped to 1pc

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries out cleanliness drive in Dhok ..

3 minutes ago
 Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

14 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US Aft ..

US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Con ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-L ..

Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-Level Talks on Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to mu ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to muster worth $8 bn international ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.