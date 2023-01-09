DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

The Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday presided over a meeting with Flour mills and Aata Chaki owners to curtail flour prices

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday presided over a meeting with Flour mills and Aata Chaki owners to curtail flour prices.

He directed the food department to provide wheat through an allocated quota to only those Aata chakies which were open and do not provide it to closed Atta chakies.

He directed ADC-2 Waqar Ahmed Kalwar to inspect the warehouses of Rice mills, other different warehouses and confiscate hoarded wheat and provide the same to Atta chaki owners.

Aata chaki owners on the occasion requested to increase the wheat quota on which deputy commissioner assured his cooperation in this regard so that maximum relief could be provided to people.

Managers of flour mills, Atta chakki owners and officers of the food the department attended the meeting.