DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DC chairs meeting to discuss development projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss issues faced by the

Christian community in Abbottabad district.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal conveyed a strong commitment to ensure cooperation in the provision of facilities, timely completion of development projects, maintaining security, and addressing other concerns raised by the community.

Iqbal emphasized that members of the Christian community would receive the same level of facilities and services as their counterparts in other urban areas. Directives were issued to relevant officials to ensure comprehensive cooperation on all aspects discussed during the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi along with representatives of the Christian community and other government officials were also present in the meeting.

