DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Tuesday presided over a meeting addressing various aspects related to the upcoming general elections.

In the meeting key officials including the District Police Officer (DPO), District Election Commissioner, all returning officers, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), DSP Traffic, and representatives from the education Department were present.

The meeting focused on an in-depth discussion regarding the responsibilities of election staff, logistics, security measures, and other pertinent issues.

During the meeting, pertinent officers received specific instructions and guidelines to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordination and collaboration among different departments to guarantee the successful execution of election plans.

The exchange of ideas and information during the meeting aimed to streamline preparations and address any potential challenges that may arise during the electoral process.

As the election date approaches, the officials were directed to remain vigilant and to work cohesively to uphold the integrity and transparency of the electoral proceedings in district.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to ensuring a fair and secure electoral environment for the benefit of the community.