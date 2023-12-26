Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Election Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 06:25 PM

DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Tuesday presided over a meeting addressing various aspects related to the upcoming general elections

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Tuesday presided over a meeting addressing various aspects related to the upcoming general elections.

In the meeting key officials including the District Police Officer (DPO), District Election Commissioner, all returning officers, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), DSP Traffic, and representatives from the education Department were present.

The meeting focused on an in-depth discussion regarding the responsibilities of election staff, logistics, security measures, and other pertinent issues.

During the meeting, pertinent officers received specific instructions and guidelines to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordination and collaboration among different departments to guarantee the successful execution of election plans.

The exchange of ideas and information during the meeting aimed to streamline preparations and address any potential challenges that may arise during the electoral process.

As the election date approaches, the officials were directed to remain vigilant and to work cohesively to uphold the integrity and transparency of the electoral proceedings in district.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to ensuring a fair and secure electoral environment for the benefit of the community.

Related Topics

Election Police Exchange Education Traffic Haripur May All From

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom annive ..

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom anniversary

8 minutes ago
 Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production mani ..

Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production manifold: experts

9 minutes ago
 DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

9 minutes ago
 TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal ..

TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal speed breakers

16 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center a ..

DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center along with DEC

16 minutes ago
 Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre ..

Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production

14 minutes ago
Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Ca ..

Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources

14 minutes ago
 Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

14 minutes ago
 OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Pla ..

OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tourname ..

14 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secr ..

Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar

14 minutes ago
 Paper board unit sealed

Paper board unit sealed

11 minutes ago
 Naval Chief attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium i ..

Naval Chief attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Bangkok

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan