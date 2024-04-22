Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Fare Adjustments In Response To Fluctuating Fuel Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

DC chairs meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel prices

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel prices and to ensure relief for citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel prices and to ensure relief for citizens.

He also instructed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary Regional Transport Authority, tasked with determining the necessary fare adjustments.

This committee will assess vehicle expenses before formulating recommendations, ultimately leading to the implementation of a revised fare structure.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Omar Arshad Khan, AC

Headquarters Ahmed Maghsi, AAC 1 Sana Fatima, AAC Zark Yar Khan Toru, representatives from Traffic Police, president of the Suzuki Union, alongside various other officers and representatives, were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicle RTA Traffic From Suzuki

Recent Stories

29th International Mushaira good omen for Karachi: ..

29th International Mushaira good omen for Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

4 minutes ago
 CDA organizes seminar, awareness walk to observe ' ..

CDA organizes seminar, awareness walk to observe 'Earth Day'

4 minutes ago
 Upgradation of Type-D hospital's summary sent to a ..

Upgradation of Type-D hospital's summary sent to authorities: DHO

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari warmly receives President Dr Rai ..

President Zardari warmly receives President Dr Raisi

4 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage resp ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage response goes viral

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahme ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh outlines plans for go ..

6 minutes ago
Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Goge ..

Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Gogera

6 minutes ago
 Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahe ..

Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahead with tobacco tax reforms

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

23 minutes ago
 UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

6 minutes ago
 Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

6 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner ..

Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner Office to observe ‘World Ea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan