DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Fare Adjustments In Response To Fluctuating Fuel Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel prices and to ensure relief for citizens
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel prices and to ensure relief for citizens.
He also instructed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary Regional Transport Authority, tasked with determining the necessary fare adjustments.
This committee will assess vehicle expenses before formulating recommendations, ultimately leading to the implementation of a revised fare structure.
Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Omar Arshad Khan, AC
Headquarters Ahmed Maghsi, AAC 1 Sana Fatima, AAC Zark Yar Khan Toru, representatives from Traffic Police, president of the Suzuki Union, alongside various other officers and representatives, were also present in the meeting.
