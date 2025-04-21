Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Force Labor, Child Labor, Human Trafficking Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) An important review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali, in which serious issues like child labor, forced labor and human trafficking were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Waqas Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nimra Owais, Assistant Commissioner Darra, Faiz Muhammad, District Officer Social Welfare, Amjad Afridi, Assistant Director Labor, Nabila Safdar, Child Protection Officer, Muhammad Azeem, Social Worker, Esar Ali Bangash, Karwan Amal, President Saleem Altaf, Deputy District Administrator Afghan Refugees, Sharif Khan Marwat, Public Prosecutor Officer and officers of all relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner stressed on effective measures to prevent forced labor of minor children, exploitation by beggars and human trafficking.

It was decided in the meeting that various departments would jointly take action to identify the elements involved in these crimes and legal action would be taken.

The public has also been appealed to provide information in thar regard immediately to the control room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on the following numbers:

0922920268

0922920032

The DC assured that the government was committed to overcome these issues and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

APP/azq/378

