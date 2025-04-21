DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Force Labor, Child Labor, Human Trafficking Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) An important review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali, in which serious issues like child labor, forced labor and human trafficking were discussed.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Waqas Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nimra Owais, Assistant Commissioner Darra, Faiz Muhammad, District Officer Social Welfare, Amjad Afridi, Assistant Director Labor, Nabila Safdar, Child Protection Officer, Muhammad Azeem, Social Worker, Esar Ali Bangash, Karwan Amal, President Saleem Altaf, Deputy District Administrator Afghan Refugees, Sharif Khan Marwat, Public Prosecutor Officer and officers of all relevant departments.
Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner stressed on effective measures to prevent forced labor of minor children, exploitation by beggars and human trafficking.
It was decided in the meeting that various departments would jointly take action to identify the elements involved in these crimes and legal action would be taken.
The public has also been appealed to provide information in thar regard immediately to the control room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on the following numbers:
0922920268
0922920032
The DC assured that the government was committed to overcome these issues and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects development projects4 minutes ago
-
KHRF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 10 underprivileged couples in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
HSSC First Annual from 21st April, Roll slips dispatched5 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates Murree Road green belts to hoist the city’s splendor5 minutes ago
-
10 terrorists killed in CTD operation5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister15 minutes ago
-
Director Monitoring PBM reviews projects15 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Minister urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to serve pilgrims with dedication, uphold Pakist ..15 minutes ago
-
DC visits areas to inspect polio drive15 minutes ago
-
No leniency for rioters: Tarar25 minutes ago
-
2mn youth, 1000 employment companies registered on digital hub: Rana Mashood25 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes one maund adulterated red chilli25 minutes ago