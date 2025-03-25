DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Issues On Kohat Tunnel, NHA
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram has presided over a meeting to discuss issues of Kohat Tunnel and National Highway Authority (NHA).
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), officials of PD National Highway Authority, Police Department, PESCO and other concerned departments attended the meeting.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to the concerned authorities to take strict legal action against the overloaded vehicles.
He orders to the Kohat Tunnel Administration to implement load control regime, under-construction roads, exempt the locals of Kohat district from Kohat Tunnel toll tax, construct flyover/underpass at Dhoda Chowk, immediately activate fire brigades, CCTV cameras, recovery vehicles and other facilities in the tunnel so that all possible facilities could be provided to the public.
APP/azq
