DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting with the officials of various N Non Governmental Organization's (NGOs) on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to emphasize the cooperation and communication between the district administration and these organizations.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana instructed the officials to submit their plans for the implementation of the responsibilities given to them because some organizations are not working properly which are not giving better results.

He also directed to take effective measures to prevent heat wave. The meeting was attended by various institutions including education, health, task force and social welfare officials