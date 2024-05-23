Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Issues With Various NGOs

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:01 PM

DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting with the officials of various N Non Governmental Organization's (NGOs) on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting with the officials of various N Non Governmental Organization's (NGOs) on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to emphasize the cooperation and communication between the district administration and these organizations.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana instructed the officials to submit their plans for the implementation of the responsibilities given to them because some organizations are not working properly which are not giving better results.

He also directed to take effective measures to prevent heat wave. The meeting was attended by various institutions including education, health, task force and social welfare officials

Related Topics

Education Heat Wave Larkana

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil f ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..

35 seconds ago
 Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each ..

Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..

38 seconds ago
 FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of esse ..

FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake ..

41 seconds ago
 Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private ..

Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM

13 minutes ago
 Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone ..

Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey

13 minutes ago
 Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israe ..

Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank

13 minutes ago
Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, ..

Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas

13 minutes ago
 Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered throug ..

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strateg ..

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership

29 minutes ago
 Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban W ..

Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalizati ..

29 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP paym ..

Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..

29 minutes ago
 Motorway police conduct exercise with FW, Shell

Motorway police conduct exercise with FW, Shell

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan