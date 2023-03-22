DC chairs meeting to discuss land acquisition, arrears recovery matters

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to settlement operations, recovery of arrears, land acquisition cases and evaluation tables

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to settlement operations, recovery of arrears, land acquisition cases and evaluation tables.

The meeting among others was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, tehsildars, revenue staff and officials of accounts department.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed to make dedicated efforts to achieve revenue targets. He also directed the provision of a list of patwaris and baildars so that a liaison should be developed with officials of the irrigation department before launching a water revenue collection campaign.

