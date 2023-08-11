Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Matters Relating To LG By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Local Government (LG) by-elections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ): Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Local Government (LG) by-elections.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Lachi and concerned officials of Education Department and Election Commission.

Matters relating to peaceful holding of by-elections and security arrangements were discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently in local government by-elections.

He said that concerned departments should work with mutual cooperation and cohesion to ensure full implementation of the election code of conduct.

