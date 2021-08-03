UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Muharam Arrangements

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, on Tuesday presided over a meeting to ensure compliance over code of conduct and Standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated by the Home department during Muharram ul Haram.

The meeting was attended by SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bhugio, District health officer Dr. Yar Muhammad Khoso , Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Matiari Abdul Majeed Zahrani, Assistant Commissioner New Saeed Abad Fahad Mir Sahto, Mukhtiarkar Matiari Muhammad Usman Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Hala Nasrullah Chavar, Intelligence net work personnel, Hesco, Town officers, Ulema from different sects and notables of city.

Addressing the meeting, DC Matiari emphasized upon all ulema and Zaakrin to avoid animosity and hatred speeches besides teach peace and harmony in their sermons.

He emphasized upon scholars, dignitaries and leaders of all schools of thoughts to cooperate with the district administration to avoid any untoward situation.

DC directed all officers to make special arrangements for cleanliness drive and removal of encroachments. SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bhugio informed the meeting that fool proof security arrangements would be taken throughout the district for which police personnel will be deployed and walkthrough gates will be installed, while lady police personnel to be deputed for the security of ladies majlis. SSP further said that personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies to be assigned for strict monitoring of Mosques, Imambargahs and mourning processions and keep a vigilant eye on the people residing hotels and rented homes during Ashura days. On the occasion All ulema and Zaakrin assured their complete cooperation with district administration. DC also asked to set up a control room to monitor the situation during Muharram- ul- Haram and collect all information in this regard.

