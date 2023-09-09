DC chairs meeting to discuss polio eradication measures

KOHAT, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, District Health Officer and concerned officials of education Department.

The meeting discussed steps being taken to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign and reviewed measures to ensure safety of polio staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged the people of Kohat district to vaccinate their children and save them from permanent crippling. He also urged people to provide assistance and help to polio teams keeping in view of significance of vaccination process in the eradication of polio.