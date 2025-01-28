Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Suitable Place For NCK's Construction

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DC chairs meeting to discuss suitable place for NCK's construction

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to discuss suitable place for construction of Nursing College, Kohat (NCK).

MPA Shafiullah Jan, MPA Dawood Afridi, the Director General PHSA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the District Health Officer, the Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, the Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the change of place for the college, problems of nursing staff and best medical facilities for general public.

APP/azq/378

