DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Suitable Place For NCK's Construction
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to discuss suitable place for construction of Nursing College, Kohat (NCK).
MPA Shafiullah Jan, MPA Dawood Afridi, the Director General PHSA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the District Health Officer, the Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, the Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the change of place for the college, problems of nursing staff and best medical facilities for general public.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders joins hand with distt admin to eliminate encroachments5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's breakfast culture continues to impress foodies far and wide5 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations, arrest 7 renting rules violators6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss suitable place for NCK's construction6 minutes ago
-
Hosting ICC Champions Trophy an honor for Pakistan: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on kite sellers15 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar15 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025, paving the way for a digitally empowered future16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra leadership visits Cultural Complex26 minutes ago
-
Solid measures stressed for protection state land26 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed26 minutes ago
-
Women University in dire need of new hostels26 minutes ago