DC chairs meeting to discuss traffic management plan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem was held to discuss

strategies for ensuring smooth traffic flow on University road.

Various proposals were examined to address traffic congestion issues.

One of the key suggestions was to relocate all bus terminals from the 47-Pull area to

the Lahore Road Bypass.

This move aims to resolve the persistent problem of heavy vehicles exiting the 47-Pull flyover and

making U-turns, which often disrupt traffic flow.

The meeting also decided to strictly enforce the parking ban outside popular malls on University

road.

The meeting was attended by Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir, officials from Traffic Police, Cantonment board, Highway Department, and representatives of private bus terminals.