DC chairs meeting to ensure compliance on corona SOPs

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoaz Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday presided over a meeting of district coordination to ensure implementation Standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat COVID-19.

Among others Pak Army colonel Jahangir, DSR Indus Rangers ,DSP Headquarter, DHO Dr.Sikander Abbasi and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that the lethal wave of Covid-19 could be tackled by following strict guidelines formulated for containing spread of virus including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

DC directed DHO to establish a corona isolation center in Naushehroferoze and ensure availability of oxygen and other required facilities.

He also directed to highlight hotspot areas so that smart lockdown could be imposed. DC directed law enforcement personnel to register cases against violators of SOPs.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners and local Govt officers to accelerate awareness campaigns through announcements from Mosques and Imam Bargaahs.

Pak Army's colonel Jahangir informed the meeting that Pak Army's soldiers have been deployed in the entire Sindh province to assist district administration and Police for ensuring implementation of SOPs.