UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Ensure Compliance On Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

DC chairs meeting to ensure compliance on corona SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoaz Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday presided over a meeting of district coordination to ensure implementation Standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat COVID-19

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoaz Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday presided over a meeting of district coordination to ensure implementation Standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat COVID-19.

Among others Pak Army colonel Jahangir, DSR Indus Rangers ,DSP Headquarter, DHO Dr.Sikander Abbasi and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that the lethal wave of Covid-19 could be tackled by following strict guidelines formulated for containing spread of virus including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

DC directed DHO to establish a corona isolation center in Naushehroferoze and ensure availability of oxygen and other required facilities.

He also directed to highlight hotspot areas so that smart lockdown could be imposed. DC directed law enforcement personnel to register cases against violators of SOPs.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners and local Govt officers to accelerate awareness campaigns through announcements from Mosques and Imam Bargaahs.

Pak Army's colonel Jahangir informed the meeting that Pak Army's soldiers have been deployed in the entire Sindh province to assist district administration and Police for ensuring implementation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Army Rangers Police From Government

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

21 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

36 minutes ago

Oxygen cylinders sent to Balochistan's hospitals

3 minutes ago

AJK people appealed to observe 'Jumma-tul-Mubarak' ..

3 minutes ago

Higher meat intake linked to symptoms of childhood ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.