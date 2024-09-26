DC Chairs Meeting To Ensure Immunization Of Young Children
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Khurram Parvez to complete the immunization course for children under the age of five.
According to DC Office, the meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq, DHO Dr. Liaqat Chauhan, WHO representative Dr. Mufikr Mian, Dr. Muhammad Umar Farooq, Dr. Imran and other relevant officers.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of preventive measures to protect children under five from infectious diseases.
He stressed that the completion of the immunization course is mandatory and parents must ensure their children under five complete the course.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the health authorities to conduct a comprehensive awareness and publicity campaign to highlight the importance of immunization.
CEO Health Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq informed the meeting that the immunization campaign will be carried out in the district from October 1 to 30, 2024 with the support of the World Health Organization.
He said the district health authority has completed all the preparations, and the teams have been trained.
The CEO Health stated that the support of public representatives, religious leaders, elders and teachers of each area will be crucial in this campaign.
He added that the health department teams will set up camps at the neighborhood, village and town levels to vaccinate children under five.
The WHO representative, Dr. Mufikr Mian assured the meeting that the World Health Organization will provide full support to the health authority in the immunization campaign.
He mentioned that recent years have seen children under five affected by infectious diseases, resulting in deaths and access to vaccines is mandatory to prevent such occurrences.
APP/bja/378
