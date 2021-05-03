DC chairs meeting to ensure implementation on corona SOPs

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Salamat Memon on Monday said that the increase in corona cases was very alarming which could be controlled through adopting precautionary measures

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Salamat Memon on Monday said that the increase in corona cases was very alarming which could be controlled through adopting precautionary measures.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, officers of Pak Army, Revenue and other departments to ensure implementation on SOPs and set up corona prevention wards in Public and Private Hospitals. On the occasion, DC directed Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against violators of SOPs besides imposing fines on hotels allowing dining.

He also instructed to display banners in city areas motivating people to act on SOPs. DC also directed to ensure SOPs in the mosques including wearing masks and use of sanitizers.

DC directed faithful to observe aitkaaf at their homes instead of staying at Mosques following SOPs formulated for religious gatherings.

DC directed the Secretary District Regional Transport authority to ensure closure of public transport stands from all cities of the district and allow vehicles to carry passengers with 50% occupancy as bans have been imposed on intercity traffic. Pak Army officials, SSP Mirpurkhas assured meeting of their complete support in this regard.

The District Health officer (DHO) apprised the meeting about precautionary measures adopted to cope with deadly virus. DC instructed Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with relevant officers ,notables and Ulema for ensuring implementation on corona SOPs.