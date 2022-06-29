UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Evaluate Performance Of Polio Campaign

Published June 29, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting to evaluate the performance of the anti-polio campaign

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting to evaluate the performance of the anti-polio campaign.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC directed all relevant officers to arrange training programmes for the staff at Union council level to get 100% result and catch up day coverage.

He asked relevant officers to hold meetings at taluka level to strengthen mutual understanding and take collective efforts for the resolving of issues so that ensure 100% vaccination coverage in Union councils marked lowest performance.

Data of overall performance in the last polio drive was also presented in the meeting and problems were highlighted while views about the strategy of the upcoming polio drive and issues related to the last polio drive were also exchanged.

