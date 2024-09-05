DC chairs meeting to finalize arrangements regarding polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul Memon, a meeting was held in the Darbar Hall of the DC Office to finalize the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon said that the presence of poliovirus in the surrounding areas is a danger signal for the health of children, so special attention should be paid to the special anti-polio campaign.

DC gave strict instructions to the health department officials to utilize all resources to make the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 successful, and to pay special attention to the better micro-plan and supervision of polio teams.

He also directed to include vaccinators, lady health workers, and population doctors in the campaign. Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

DC directed the education department officials to bound the headmasters of government schools and the in-charges of private schools to cooperate with the polio teams during the campaign and to administer polio drops to the children.

He also directed the tehsil education officers to monitor the polio work by visiting the schools within their jurisdiction and to submit reports.

DC directed the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to ensure the supervision of the special anti-polio campaign, and to keep the revenue staff present in the field to assist the polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner directed the police officer to deploy police personnel at transit points during the polio campaign and to provide a list, and to bind them strictly to perform their duties and to administer polio drops to the children present in the vehicles entering and leaving the city. Otherwise, a letter will be written to the IG Sindh Police for action against the absent police personnel at transit points.

Deputy Commissioner further directed the Additional Director Local Government to bind the Union Council Secretaries to achieve the target and assist the polio teams during the campaign.

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bachayo Rajpar briefed the meeting that during the special anti-polio campaign to be held in Shaheed Benazirabad district from September 9 to 14, polio drops will be administered to 420,756 children under the age of five in the district. For this purpose, 1192 teams have been formed, including 1034 mobile, 53 transit, 74 fixed, and 31 SMTeams.

They further said that better micro-planning and all arrangements have been made to make the polio campaign successful. The meeting was attended by officials of the Health, Education, Population, Social Welfare, Police Departments, and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.

APP/rzq/mwq