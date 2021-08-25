UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Gear Up Corona Vaccination Process

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:36 PM

In order to accelerate coronavirus process, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday presided over a meeting which was attended by the District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, DM PPHI Gul Khan, focal persons of all talukas and Assistant Commissioners

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 )

Sikandar Ali Abbasi, DM PPHI Gul Khan, focal persons of all talukas and Assistant Commissioners. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed to accelerate the corona vaccination campaign so that the maximum number of people could be inoculated.

He further said that all out efforts should be taken for the accomplishment target assigned to every taluka and PPHI, failing to which disciplinary action would be taken against officers and Doctors found negligent in this regard.

DC also asked to send mobile teams to the markets of big, small cities and streets and keep vaccination centers functional round the clock. Earlier DHO apprised the meeting that around 28 vaccination centers were working in the district in which as many as 4412 patients were being vaccinated against deadly virus while ratio of vaccination was very low in some talukas which will also accelerate soon.

