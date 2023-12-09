Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Improve Cleanliness, Remove Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DC chairs meeting to improve cleanliness, remove encroachments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Saturday chaired a meeting to improve the cleanliness situation in Kohat district and remove encroachments from the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shehrir Qamar, Assistant Commissioners, Secretary R-T-A Kohat, Traffic Representatives of Police Kohat, T-M-A Kohat and concerned officials.

The meeting was also briefed about measures planned to further improve sanitation situation and comprehensive plan for the elimination of encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company and TMA Kohat to further improve the sanitation situation in their zones and utilize all the machinery and staff.

He also directed the representatives of all concerned departments to submit a complete report on the encroachments along with maps so that concrete steps can be taken. He also directed removal of illegal parking areas that are obstructing smooth flow of traffic in the city.

APP/arq/mds/

