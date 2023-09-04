Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Improve Educational Standards In Public Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

DC chairs meeting to improve educational standards in public schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahd on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways to enhance the educational standards in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahd on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways to enhance the educational standards in government schools.

The meeting was attended by officials from the education department, including the District Education Officer female.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were conducted regarding the educational standards and facilities in Peshawar's government schools. Shah Fahd instructed the officials to further improve the educational standards in these schools.

He stressed the importance of officials regularly visiting schools, assessing educational standards and facilities, and submitting their reports.

Furthermore, it was decided that Peshawar's monitoring team would conduct ongoing inspections of schools. Postings and transfers would only take place after the specified tenure had been completed, with principals playing a vital role in enhancing educational standards.

