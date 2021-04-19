UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Improve Law & Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai Monday chaired a high level meeting and reviewed measures for improvement of law and order situation in the district.

The meeting was attended by Frontier Corps (FC) Captain Waleed, Assistant Commissioner Kharan Muhammad Riaz Nasir, DSP Shabir Ahmed Rind, CTD DSP Ishtiaq Ahmed and other officers concerned including Tehsildar Imtiaz Baloch, Risaldar Head Muharar, Haji Shaukat Ali Shadizai, SHO Risaldar Abdul Baqi Siapad, Risaldar and Sarkharan Mehmood Jan Siapad.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said no compromise would be made on maintaining law and order in the district as it was our prime duty.

Instructing the participants, he said that levies and police should continue joint patrolling to maintain law and order situation in the city and keep a close check on the suspects and take strict action against criminals within the limits of all Levies and police stations.

He urged the participants of the meeting to take action against those who had affixed official number plates and blue lights on private vehicles in the city.

He also instructed that the process of removing tinted glasses of vehicles would be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in the area.

