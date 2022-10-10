DC chairs meeting to make Craft Bazaar more functional

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss ways to make "Craft Bazaar" more functional and provide a platform for artists to exhibit their work.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Industries Zubair Abbasi, Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Director Museum Zubair Rabbani, Deputy Director of Public Relations Abid Rizvi, and teachers of the Department of Fine Arts, Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The deputy commissioner said that a business model should be developed for craft bazaar to promote art and craft, adding that weekly programmes should be organized to boost cultural activities. He also suggested for establishing a food court, besides removal of encroachments around the craft bazaar.