DC chairs meeting to overview arrangements of Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon Tuesday chaired a meeting to overview the arrangements being made to celebrate the Independence Day in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting he said that Independence Day would be celebrated with simplicity. The main function of the day would be held at Deputy Commissioner Secretariat where National flag would be hoisted and prayers would be offered for the departed souls of Hazara Train tragedy.

DC instructed officials of the education department to organize competitions of national songs and speech contests among students at HM Khowja Auditorium to create a spirit of patriotism in the new generation.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils. Municipal and town officials and officials of concerned departments were directed for improvement of sanitation and cleanliness in all towns of the district prior to Independence Day celebrations. He said that all Assistant Commessinors shall observe independence day celebrations at their respective offices.

DC said that sapling would be planted at the DC office and other places to mark the day. No person or institution would be permitted to celebrate Independence Day on roads.

Addressing the meeting SSP Mehzoor Ali said that more than 250 police would be deployed for security of programs and rallies throughout the district on the day.

The meeting resolved that on Independence Day sweets and fruits would be distributed among patients at the hospital and prisoners at jail.

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dhari, Deputy Mayor Mubbashir Arain, Rangers Inspector Asif, District Education Officer Saleem Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzak Shaikh, President Chamber of Commerce Azeem Mughal, XEN HESCO Deedar Ali Channa, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Assistant Commissioners, Town officers and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.